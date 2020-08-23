Pittman has been getting reps with the first-team offense early in training camp and has been building a rapport with Philip Rivers, The Athletic reports. Pittman has also been learning to play better against press coverage, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni told the team's official web site.

It's not surprising that the 2020 second-round draft pick is working with the first-team offense, but his usage with the starters consistently so far in training camp is a sign everything is on track for him to have a sizeable role in the Indy passing game. Pittman is a complete receiver who can run the whole route tree and can win jump balls on the outside. He should immediately push for a starting role in three-wide sets.