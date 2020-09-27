Pittman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
As long as Pittman is sidelined, Zach Pascal, Daurice Fountain and Ashton Dulin are candidates for added targets behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton.
