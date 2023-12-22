Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Pittman has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will be available Sunday against the Falcons, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

After being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Pittman took part in a full-contact session Thursday. He apparently passed the final step of the protocol -- gaining clearance from an independent neurologist -- before or after Friday's practice, so he's now on track to continue leading the Colts' receiving corps Week 16. The fourth-year wideout has produced a fantasy-friendly 99-1,062-4 receiving line on 143 targets through 14 appearances this season.