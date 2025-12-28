default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pittman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a calf injury.

Before that, Pittman caught one of his two targets for four yards. While he's sidelined, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell are available to handle wideout reps for the Colts.

More News