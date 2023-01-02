Pittman secured six of eight targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 38-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Pittman led the Colts in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yardage. The sure-handed receiver's six-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter served as the only touchdown of the day for Indianapolis, and his production on the day left him just four receptions short of the 100-catch mark for the season, as well as five yards shy of the 900-yard threshold. Pittman has just three touchdowns overall in 2022, so he'll look to improve on that tally in a Week 18 home matchup against the Texans.