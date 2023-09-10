Pittman caught eight of 11 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson quickly realized Pittman was his most reliable option, leaning on him heavily with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, and no other Colts player managed more than 39 receiving yards on the afternoon -- a total Pittman matched on a single play, when he took a third-quarter screen pass 39 yards to the end zone. Richardson left Sunday's loss late with a bruised knee, but whether the 2023 fourth overall pick is under center in Week 2 or gets replaced by Gardner Minshew, Pittman will be a big part of the Indy game plan against the Texans.