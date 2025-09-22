Pittman recorded six catches on six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans.

Daniel Jones distributed targets fairly evenly, as four Colts pass catchers were targeted at least four times. Pittman led the way in every statistic, highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter and a 17-yard gain later in the same quarter. While Pittman has the potential to be the leader of the receiving corps, targets have been relatively evenly distributed through three weeks, so Pittman will need to rely on efficiency to deliver strong statistical lines in most weeks.