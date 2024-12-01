Pittman caught five of seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Patriots.

Second-year QB Anthony Richardson completed only 12 passes on the day while attempting only 24, and Pittman was by far the Colts' leader in catches and receiving yards as a result despite his modest numbers. Since missing a Week 10 contest with back trouble, Pittman has been his usual stalwart self, posting a 16-184-0 line on 22 targets, but his TD drought now sits at six games. He'll look to find paydirt again on the other side of the Colts' Week 14 bye,