Pittman brought in four of five targets for 32 yards in the Colts' 48-27 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Pittman tied with Alec Pierce for second in receptions on the night for the Colts, but he continued an extended stretch of middling production. Pittman has now recorded Monday's yardage tally or fewer in five of his last six contests, a stretch where he's played with three different quarterbacks. Pittman's quest to snap out of his funk gets another tough challenge in Week 17, as the Jaguars drop in on the Colts on Sunday.