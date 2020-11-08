Pittman secured four of seven targets for 56 yards in the Colts' 24-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Pittman was much more involved in his second game back off injured reserve, as he'd managed just one catch for six yards over 45 snaps in Week 8. Pittman's receiving yardage led the Colts on the afternoon, while his reception tally tied for second with T.Y. Hilton (groin) out of action and Jack Doyle leaving the game in the first quarter with a concussion. Pittman will look to build on Sunday's improved numbers in a Thursday night Week 10 road battle versus the Titans, a game that both Hilton and Doyle could be hard pressed to return for.