Pittman (back) said Tuesday that he was not required to undergo surgery to address the small fracture in his back he played through in 2024, and that he gained clearance to play in March, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pittman expressed confidence that his rehab work has been sufficient to get past his back injury heading into the 2025 season, per James Boyd of The Athletic. Last year, Pittman reported feelings of pain dating back to training camp but managed to suit up for 16 regular-season games, despite brief consideration of landing on IR when the severity of his injury was revealed Week 3. The 27-year-old wideout also said that he's had the opportunity to work out with new quarterback Daniel Jones already, though his schedule hasn't yet overlapped with Anthony Richardson (back), Boyd reports. The Colts have embraced an open competition between Jones and Richardson to determine the No. 1 role for 2025, foreboding a quarterback picture that won't become clearer until training camp at the earliest. Whether Jones or Richardson wins the starting gig, Pittman, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs will be positioned to headline Indianapolis' wide receiver corps.