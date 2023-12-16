Pittman is under evaluation for a concussion during Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pittman was on the receiving end of a massive hit from Steelers safety Damontae Kazee in the middle of the second quarter and remained on the turf for a spell before making his way to the locker room. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, Pittman will be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to be cleared for future game action. With Pittman sidelined, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, D.J. Montgomery and Ethan Fernea are Indianapolis' other active wide receivers.