Coach Frank Reich is effusive in his praise for Pittman in a video released by the Colts' website.

It's nothing out of the ordinary for a coach to be excited about one of the players his team drafted, but Reich's enthusiasm for Pittman is really emphasized in the video, which includes a couple glowing quotes from a month before the draft. The USC wideout wasn't an elite producer until his senior season, but he displayed reliable hands throughout this college career, with PFF charting five drops on 176 catchable passes. The 22-year-old further boosted his stock at the combine, putting up strong numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.52), three-cone drill (6.96) and short shuttle (4.14) by the standards of a 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver. Pittman gives the Colts a big-bodied possession target to join skinny speedsters T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell, presumably posing an immediate threat to Zach Pascal's starting job.