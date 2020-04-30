Colts' Michael Pittman: Has fan in Reich
Coach Frank Reich is effusive in his praise for Pittman in a video released by the Colts' website.
It's nothing out of the ordinary for a coach to be excited about one of the players his team drafted, but Reich's enthusiasm for Pittman is really emphasized in the video, which includes a couple glowing quotes from a month before the draft. The USC wideout wasn't an elite producer until his senior season, but he displayed reliable hands throughout this college career, with PFF charting five drops on 176 catchable passes. The 22-year-old further boosted his stock at the combine, putting up strong numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.52), three-cone drill (6.96) and short shuttle (4.14) by the standards of a 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver. Pittman gives the Colts a big-bodied possession target to join skinny speedsters T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell, presumably posing an immediate threat to Zach Pascal's starting job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.