Pittman caught seven of nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The veteran wideout led the Colts in catches, although both Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren hauled in more yardage, and Pittman capped his day with a four-yard TD from Daniel Jones in the second quarter. Pittman has yet to top 80 receiving yards in a game this season as the Indy offense has mainly run through Jonathan Taylor, but he's had a nose for the end zone, compiling a 35-351-5 line on 47 targets through seven contests. Pittman could be in line to make a splash again in Week 8 against the Titans.