Pittman recorded four receptions on five targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 29-28 win over the Broncos.

Pittman took on a lesser role among the Colts' pass catchers in Week 2, tying for third on the team in targets. He was also limited to receptions in short areas of the field, with his longest gain going for just 12 yards. Tyler Warren appears to have the most consistent pass-catching role in Indianapolis early this season, which could mean inconsistent production for Pittman moving forward given the significant roles of both Josh Downs and Alec Pierce in the offense.