Pittman, who approaches training camp as the Colts' top wide receiver, looks forward to working with veteran QB Matt Ryan this coming season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

In 17 games last season, the 2020 second-rounder caught 88 of his 129 targets for 1,082 yards and six TDs. Pittman posted those numbers while working in a run-heavy offense paced by Jonathan Taylor, with Carson Wentz handling the team's signal-caller duties. Wentz's uneven play led to his offseason trade to Washington, paving the way for the arrival of Ryan, a steady veteran QB whose ball placement has impressed the 24-year-old wideout. While Pittman remains the team's clear cut top pass-catching option, Alec Pierce (a 2022 second-round pick) and Parris Campbell, who's had trouble staying on the field, are next up in the Colts' WR pecking order. With that in mind, Pittman is a candidate to see an uptick in production this year, assuming he continues to build chemistry with Ryan as the summer rolls along.