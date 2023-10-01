Pittman secured one of five targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams.

After starting the year with three straight games with double-digit targets, the Rams kept rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson mostly in check until the fourth quarter, which left little opportunity for any Colts' receiver to produce. Despite tying for the team lead in targets, Pittman could only come down with catch, albeit one that helped lead the Colts to their second touchdown of the game. Despite the poor outing, Pittman still boasts a respectable 26-245-1 line through four games and is the clear top option in the Colts' receiving corps. The veteran wideout will look to bounce back in Week 5 against the Titans.