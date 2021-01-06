Pittman secured both of his targets for 28 yards during Week 17's 28-14 win over the Jaguars.

Pittman managed to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up Week 17, and he handed his usual starting role alongside T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal. The rookie second-round pick appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Colts, securing 40 of 61 targets for 503 yards and a touchdown. He'll look to continue his steady production in the postseason, beginning with Indianapolis' wild-card matchup in Buffalo on Saturday.