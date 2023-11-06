Pittman caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Panthers.

The Colts never trailed in the game and led 20-3 at halftime, so there was little need for Gardner Minshew to air it out, but Pittman was his top option on the day and paced Indianapolis in catches, targets and receiving yards. Per Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star, Pittman exited the game in the second quarter to be checked for a concussion but quickly returned. The fourth-year wideout has caught at least eight passes in three of the last four games and six of nine on the season, putting him on track for the first campaign of his career with triple-digit receptions. Pittman should be productive again in Week 10 against a Patriots secondary that just gave up a combined 9-142-1 line on 15 targets to the Washington duo of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.