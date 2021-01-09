Pittman caught five of 10 targets for a team-high 90 yards and added an 11-yard carry in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

Pittman racked up 102 scrimmage yards in the first half, but he also dropped a difficult but makeable catch in the end zone on 4th-and-goal late in the second quarter. He was a non-factor in the second half, losing one yard on his only catch. The rookie second-round pick topped 100 scrimmage yards only once in the regular season while reaching 50 in just three of 13 games, but hopefully Pittman will be able to build on this strong postseason debut heading into his sophomore season.