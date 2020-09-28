Pittman underwent surgery to address a calf injury sustained during Monday's loss to the Jets and could be out until Week 8, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pittman briefly exited Sunday's win over New York due to what was initially described as a lower leg injury, but he had to undergo surgery after the game to address what was diagnosed as compartment leg syndrome in his calf. Coach Frank Reich confirms that Pittman underwent surgery Sunday, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, but he declined to verify the rookie's Week 8 recovery timetable. The Colts have already lost Parris Campbell (knee) for at least a number of contests, so if Pittman is also forced to miss multiple weeks, all of Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin, Daurice Fountain and Dezmon Patmon will stand to handle increased snaps behind T.Y. Hilton. The Colts could also opt to place Pittman on IR and promote Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.