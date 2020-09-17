Pittman was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a toe injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Pittman may have picked up the injury at some point during the session; he didn't appear on the Colts' initial Week 2 report that was released Wednesday. The rookie wideout, who recorded two receptions for 10 yards in his NFL debut Week 1, will have one more opportunity to increase his level of practice activity Friday before the Colts assess his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings.