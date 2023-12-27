Pittman (concussion/shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Pittman remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and will need to upgrade to full participation either Thursday or Friday to have a chance at gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Still, limited participation in Wednesday's walk-through is certainly better than a no-show for the Colts' No. 1 receiver, who passed concussion protocol last Friday but sat out last week's loss to the Falcons after his symptoms resurfaced Saturday.