Pittman (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Pittman participating in any fashion is an encouraging sign, though he will need to return to full participation at some point to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after exiting in the first half of Saturday's win over the Steelers. He'll have two chances to log a full practice before Sunday's game against the Falcons, as the Colts will retake the practice field Thursday and Friday following Wednesday's walkthrough.