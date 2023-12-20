Pittman (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Pittman participating in any fashion is an encouraging sign, though he will need to return to full participation at some point to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after exiting in the first half of Saturday's win over the Steelers. He'll have two chances to log a full practice before Sunday's game against the Falcons, as the Colts will retake the practice field Thursday and Friday following Wednesday's walkthrough.
More News
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Doing 'good' in concussion recovery•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Concussion confirmed•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Getting concussion check•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Stays busy in Week 14 loss•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Commands 16 more targets•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Another busy day in win•