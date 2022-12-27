Pittman recorded four receptions on seven targets for 39 yards in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Pittman led the Colts with seven targets with Nick Foles under center, though he struggled to produce until late in the game. The majority of his production came with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard reception -- his only double-digit gain of the contest. Though Pittman has operated as the centerpiece of the Colts' passing attack, he has surpassed 70 receiving yards in only four of 15 games for the season.