Pittman brought in both targets for 19 yards in the Colts' 31-25 overtime win over the Falcons in Berlin on Sunday.

Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce served as Daniel Jones' top two targets Sunday, leaving Pittman in an unfamiliar tertiary role. The veteran's yardage total was a season-low figure, as was his target tally, but the quiet performance can very comfortably be labeled an outlier considering Pittman's typical body of work. Pittman should be in line for a much busier afternoon in a Week 12 road showdown against the Chiefs following a Week 11 bye.