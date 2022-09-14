Pittman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.
It's likely a minor injury, considering he was able to practice in some capacity and played 98 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Texans. While Pittman likely will be okay for Sunday's context in Jacksonville, fellow wideout Alec Pierce (DNP - concussion) is up in the air, potentially giving Ashton Dulin an opportunity to fill in as the No. 3 receiver.
