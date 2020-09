Pascal is listed as the No. 4 receiver on the Colts' initial unofficial depth chart.

T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal are listed as the top three starters. Pittman was seen getting reps with the first-team offense in training camp and it's thought he'll have a significant role at the start of the regular season, so Pascal's listing as the No. 3 receiver may be giving deference to a veteran. Still, it's unclear how quickly the Colts will integrate Pittman into the offense.