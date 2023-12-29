Pittman (concussion/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after logging full practices Thursday and Friday.

Per JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site, Pittman -- who says he feels "great" at this stage -- cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday and "should be ready to roll," head coach Shane Steichen noted with regard to the wideout's status for this weekend's game. Fortunately for those planning to use Pittman in Week 17 fantasy lineups, the Colts kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, but barring any unexpected setbacks, he should be back after being inactive for the team's Week 16 loss to the Falcons.