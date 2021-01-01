Pittman (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday.
Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, the wideout still needs clearance from an independent neurologist to be cleared to play this weekend, but at this stage Bowen indicates that "looks good" to happen in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.
