Pittman (concussion/shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Pittman -- who was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate -- wasn't sporting a non-contact jersey Thursday, which suggests the wideout is progressing well ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Pittman carries a designation ahead of Week 17 action, or is fully cleared to face Las Vegas.