Pittman (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.
Pittman was limited Wednesday, so his full participation Thursday would appear to give him a good chance of clearing the NFL's concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Friday's final injury report of the week will confirm whether or not Pittman heads into the weekend with any questions regarding his Week 17 playing status.
More News
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Opens week with limited practice•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Concussion confirmed•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Possible concussion•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Tough outing against Texans•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Posts 45 scrimmage yards•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Catches all five targets•