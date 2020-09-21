Pittman caught four of six targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings.

Parris Campbell (knee) left the game in the first half, opening up some looks for Pittman in the passing game. In fact, he tied for the team lead in targets, though he only made smaller gains apart from his long of 16 yards. Jack Doyle (knee/ankle) also missed this game, and if the Colts are sill missing notable skill players next Sunday against the Jets, Pittman could benefit yet again from a larger role.