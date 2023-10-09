Pittman recorded five receptions on seven targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Titans.

Pittman led the Colts in targets but was overshadowed by a big performance from Josh Downs. Positively, he did manage a 27-yard catch late in the third quarter -- his third reception of at least 20 yards this season -- that helped set up a field goal to extend the team's lead. Even so, after delivering a minimum of eight catches in Indianapolis' first three games, Pittman has combined to record only six receptions for 67 yards across the last two contests.