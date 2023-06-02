Pittman didn't participate at Friday's practice due to a hip injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Head coach Shane Steichen indicated it's not a serious issue, saying the injury is "nothing crazy." Pittman appears as though he'll be ready for the start of training camp, which is nearly two months away. The 25-year-old led the Colts last season 99 receptions for 925 yards and four touchdowns, and he'll remain the No. 1 wideout for 2023 while entering a contract year.
