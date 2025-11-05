Pittman (glute) didn't practice Wednesday.

Pittman was on the field for 88 percent of the Colts' snaps on offense in the team's Week 9 loss to the Steelers, a game in which he caught nine of his 12 targets for a season-high 115 yards. Thursday's injury report will provide added context with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but it Pittman is hindered at all this weekend, Ashton Dulin would be a candidate for an uptick in snaps alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.