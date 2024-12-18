Pittman (back) didn't practice Wednesday.

Pittman logged a 96 percent snap share in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos, en route to catching six of his nine targets for 58 yards and lost a fumble. The wideout has been managing a back issue of late, so there's a chance that his absence from practice Wednesday was maintenance-related, rather than indicative of a setback. Either way, Thursday's injury report will provide added context with regard to Pittman's status for Sunday's game against the Titans.