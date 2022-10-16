Pittman brought in 13 of 16 targets for 134 yards in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pittman paced the Colts in receptions, receiving yards and targets in a standout performance that saw him left out of Matt Ryan's three-touchdown barrage and come up just short of securing a two-point conversion grab, but that still led to season-best numbers across the board. Pittman now has a pair of 100-yard efforts on the campaign, and he'll look to make his first trip to the end zone since Week 1 in the Colts' AFC South road showdown versus the Titans in Week 7.