Pittman (leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Considering coach Frank Reich relayed Friday there was no specific timetable in regard to Pittman's return from lower-leg surgery, the IR designation seemed like the most plausible outcome. The Colts activated tight end Trey Burton (calf) off injured reserve Saturday and presumably could use him to offset a pretty beleaguered Colts' receiving corps, but expect the likes of T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal to assume the majority of WR snaps with Daurice Fountain, Ashton Dulin and Dezmon Patmon battling for the remaining scraps.