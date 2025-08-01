Colts' Michael Pittman: Moves past injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pittman (groin) participated in Thursday night's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Pittman sustained a groin injury during Tuesday's session, but after an off day Wednesday, he was back on the field Thursday logging reps with the first-team offense. While Pittman's standing as a key member of a wideout corps that also returns Alec Pierce and Josh Downs remains secure, who will be throwing to that trio in Week 1 has yet to be determined, with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones in the midst of what is being described as a close competition for the assignment.
