Colts' Michael Pittman: Newest Colt

The Colts selected Pittman in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

Indianapolis is adding some size to its receiver room with the addition of Pittman out of USC. Pittman, son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman Sr., checks in at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds with 4.52 speed. He broke out as a senior in 2019, catching 101 of 136 targets for 1,275 yards (9.38 YPT) and 11 touchdowns. Pittman is a complete receiver who can run the whole route tree and can win jump balls on the outside. He should immediately push for a starting role in three-wide sets for Indianapolis.