Pittman recorded three receptions on six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots.

Sam Ehlinger mustered only 103 passing yards in the loss, severely limiting all of his receivers. Pittman still led the team with six targets, though nearly all of them came in short areas of the field with his longest catch of the day going for just 10 yards. Pittman has only 10 receptions for 75 yards combined in two games since Ehlinger has taken over as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis.