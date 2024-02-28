General manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Pittman will be on Indianapolis' roster Week 1 of the 2024 season, whether via contract extension or the franchise tag, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pittman is approaching free agency for the first time in his NFL career, but it sounds like the Colts don't plan to allow him a true chance to explore the open market. Indianapolis has until March 5's deadline to decide whether to place the franchise tag on Pittman, which would provide him with a one-year $21.8 million salary for 2024, but it sounds like the team would prefer a long-term extension. The Colts haven't actually used the franchise tag since 2013, and Pittman himself has said he'd prefer a multi-year contract, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. "I do not want to play out a tag," Pittman said, "but you can use that to work towards a long-term deal as well."