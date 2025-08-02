Pittman (undisclosed) will not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman's absence is likely a maintenance day, with the sixth-year wideout recovering from a groin injury that he suffered during Tuesday's practice. With Pittman sidelined, Adonai Mitchell will have the opportunity to join Alec Pierce and Josh Downs in three-wideout sets with the first-team offense. Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould could also see an uptick in practice reps.