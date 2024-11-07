Pittman (back, finger) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman didn't practice Wednesday, his norm since Week 6, so his absence a day later is notable. What the wideout -- who hasn't missed any games yet this season -- is able to do Friday, if anything, will thus be pivotal in terms of gauging the chances of him be able to continue to play through the back issue that he's been managing of late. The Colts face the Bills at 1:00 ET on Sunday.