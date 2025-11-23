Pittman brought in five of eight targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The veteran receiver tied with Tyler Warren for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in targets, although Pittman finished with his second consecutive sub-30-yard tally. The sixth-year pro did find the end zone for the seventh time this season on a six-yard grab in the first quarter, and Pittman now drawn at least eight targets in four of the last five contests. The veteran wideout draws a tough matchup again in Week 13, as a talented Texans defense drops in for a key divisional clash.