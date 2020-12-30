Pittman (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Pittman will need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to participate in Sunday's must-win season finale against Jacksonville, but it's good to see him practicing in some capacity after sustaining the injury in last week's loss to the Steelers. The rookie second-round pick appeared to be breaking out in November with three consecutive games over 50 yards, but he hasn't reached that mark in five contests since.
More News
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Concussion confirmed•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Possible concussion•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Tough outing against Texans•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Posts 45 scrimmage yards•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Catches all five targets•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Can't deliver despite opportunity•