Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
