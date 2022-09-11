Pittman brought in nine of 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Texans on Sunday.

Pittman unsurprisingly served as Matt Ryan's top target by far on the afternoon, and his 15-yard touchdown grab with just under two minutes remaining knotted the game at 20-20 to complete a two-score comeback. Pittman had shown strong rapport with Ryan during training camp by all accounts, and as the Colts' most accomplished receiver, he should reprise his volume and corresponding production on quite a few occasions this season. Pittman's first opportunity to build on Sunday's prolific season-opening effort comes in a Week 2 road divisional battle against the Jaguars next Sunday.